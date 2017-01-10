This “Leave Me Alone” Sweater Just Became Our #1 Winter Essential

It's hard enough to put together an outfit on days you just can't even fathom the thought of leaving the house. Then, you have to actually interact with people? The thought can be too much to bear. Luckily, it doesn't have to be: A very clever DIY'er has devised a fashion solution for when you want your clothes to say, "Nope, not today."
Ruth Grace posted a tutorial for what she calls the "Leave Me Alone Sweater" on Instructables, which was then picked up by Bored Panda. The convertible style, which fits like a minidress, can be worn three ways: as a turtleneck, off-the-shoulder, or in "Leave Me Alone" — as in, with the neck fabric pulled all the way up and zipped close, thus hiding your head completely. You can find the full instructions here. "I was inspired to make this sweater because 1) I was cold and 2) while I was cold my coworker sent a picture of Becky Stern's hilarious Combubody sock," Grace wrote on Medium. These two things inspired her to go out and make her "own wearable version." The "Leave Me Alone Sweater" is less conspicuous alternative to the Ostrich Pillow, both in its original and lite versions, which always comes through when you need some quality mid-day alone time. Still, we love a garment that says what we mean for us. (Hence why we haven't totally given up on graphic T-shirts.) Plus, unlike the viral Duvet Suit prototype, the "Leave Me Alone Sweater" isn't totally unattainable: You can make your own, of course — but Grace noted on Medium that, given the positive response to her tutorial, she may be submitting her design to crowdsourcing company Betabrand. Let's keep our fingers crossed...and our #OOTDs honest.
