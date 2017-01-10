Internet Boyfriend Lands His First Fashion Campaign

There comes a time in every internet boyfriend's trajectory when his allure (and meme-ability) is harnessed by a fashion brand and turned into a highly-sharable photo shoot. We saw that with Harry Styles' AnOther Man spread earlier this year. Now, Rami Malek, the world wide web's (somewhat ambivalent) choice for boo of the year, has fulfilled this destiny. The Mr. Robot star's penchant for Dior Homme has finally transcended the red carpet and has made its way into a full-blown campaign. Malek is one of four artists tapped by the French fashion house to rep its summer '17 collection. The actor stars alongside fellow Dior Homme star A$AP Rocky, as well as Boy George and Ernest Klimko, in a portfolio of portraits shot in Paris by Willy Vanderperre.
"I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now," Kris Van Assche, the brand's creative director, told WWD. "It's about music, it's about cinema, it's about fashion... It's about a certain memory I have of the '80s that remains very much relevant in 2017." This is Malek's first turn as a campaign star, although he has plenty of front row appearances under his belt at this point. Plus, he pretty much exclusively suits up in Dior, so it's no surprise that he's testing the fashion waters with the label. He may be new to modeling, but it seems the actor took to the job pretty quickly. "There's something very Flemmish painting about him," Van Assche told WWD of the actor, noting that his final shots "have an almost cold vibe to them." Really? Because these images are certainly warming our hearts.
