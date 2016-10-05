Can Someone Please Get Harry Styles A Fashion Deal?

In case you missed it, Harry Styles cut his hair. After a dramatic Instagram tease, it came out that the chop of his fan-fiction-inspiring locks was documented in a trio of covers for Another Man's fall 2016 issue. That wasn't the only revelation to emerge from the three-part shoot: Styles very much can, and should, land some sort of fashion deal.
Usually, stars grace magazine covers to promote an upcoming project or launch — but Styles has yet to announce a solo album (and oh, are we eagerly awaiting that) and his silver-screen debut isn't slated until next summer. So what's the deal here? Apparently, Styles approached Another Man about appearing in the magazine — his first big solo shoot since One Direction diverged at a five-way fork in the road, according to Fashionista — just because he liked the vibe. Clearly, he's well-versed in high-brow industry reads.
The result of this collaboration, though, was truly a gift for us. The public has been eagerly anticipating Styles' fashion-world turn since the first time he donned a printed suit. Together Styles and Another Man came up with three vastly different covers from three unique photographers, each with an accompanying editorial meant to capture a different slice of Styles.
There's rock-and-roll Styles, with a messy shag and no-shirt suit reminiscent of a young Mick Jagger. Then, '60s-pop Styles, delivering his best pout to the camera in skinny jeans and ornate jackets. Finally, check out sentimental-dreamboat Styles, who sheds his tough, leather choker-wearing exterior in the spread within the issue, sleepily laying on a bed of flowers and smiling through fever-induced tears. Basically, in tandem, the trifecta of covers will steal your heart.
We have Alister Mackie, Another Man's creative director (who also styled the shoot) to thank for the spectacular covers. Some deemed Styles a chameleon; other celebrated his successful passage from boy band to adulthood without much negative attention. However, a few posed the most pressing question of all: Why has Mr. Styles not yet secured a fashion campaign?
Seriously: He provided much fashion-poster fodder with his three (three!) editorials, truly working the Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Edward Sexton, and vintage looks he was styled in. If his next chapter was simply to be a J.W. Anderson exclusive for a few years, we wouldn't mind. Not only that, but in the accompanying interview, Styles also kept the dream of a One Direction reunion alive. What a gem.
Alessandro Michele, it's your move.
