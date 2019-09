Can Someone Please Get Harry Styles A Fashion Deal?

In case you missed it, Harry Styles cut his hair . After a dramatic Instagram tease , it came out that the chop of his fan-fiction-inspiring locks was documented in a trio of covers for Another Man 's fall 2016 issue. That wasn't the only revelation to emerge from the three-part shoot: Styles very much can, and should, land some sort of fashion deal.Usually, stars grace magazine covers to promote an upcoming project or launch — but Styles has yet to announce a solo album (and oh, are we eagerly awaiting that) and his silver-screen debut isn't slated until next summer. So what's the deal here? Apparently, Styles approached Another Man about appearing in the magazine — his first big solo shoot since One Direction diverged at a five-way fork in the road, according to Fashionista — just because he liked the vibe. Clearly, he's well-versed in high-brow industry reads.The result of this collaboration, though, was truly a gift for us. The public has been eagerly anticipating Styles' fashion-world turn since the first time he donned a printed suit . Together Styles and Another Man came up with three vastly different covers from three unique photographers, each with an accompanying editorial meant to capture a different slice of Styles.There's rock-and-roll Styles , with a messy shag and no-shirt suit reminiscent of a young Mick Jagger. Then, '60s-pop Styles , delivering his best pout to the camera in skinny jeans and ornate jackets. Finally, check out sentimental-dreamboat Styles , who sheds his tough, leather choker-wearing exterior in the spread within the issue, sleepily laying on a bed of flowers and smiling through fever-induced tears . Basically, in tandem, the trifecta of covers will steal your heart.