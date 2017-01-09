Grandpa Jon Voight Says “Everybody Is Good” In The Jolie-Pitt Family

Maybe Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are operating under a "new year, more chill divorce process" resolution? Because less than a month after Pitt filed to seal his and Jolie's divorce documents (arguing that Jolie was not taking adequate measures to protect their children's privacy), the Jolie-Pitt kids' grandpa told Us Weekly that now, "everybody is good" in his family. That's great to hear, maybe especially for those of us whose own politically divided families bear a surprising resemblance to the Jolie-Pitt-Voight contingent lately. Throughout last year's election drama, Voight was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, Jolie (rightfully) slammed Trump for his anti-muslim remarks, and Pitt seemed to be hedging his bets and trying to understand both sides. So if you recently sat down at a holiday dinner that included all three of those roles and more, you're not alone. And hey, if celebs can work it out and coexist, isn't there hope for the rest of us? Voight spoke to Us Weekly about his family on the heels of Pitt's surprise Golden Globes appearance Sunday evening. Pitt's arrival on stage to present about Best Drama winner Moonlight (Moonlight, Moonlight, Moonlight!) was met with cheers and applause from the audience. So it seems like everybody was good there, too.
