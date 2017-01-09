Can You Guess Which Celebs These Golden Globe Kiss Prints Belong To?

Ever wondered what it would be like to have a movie star kiss you? Us too. But unfortunately, we don't really see that dream coming true. So we decided to go with the next best thing.
In honor of this year's Golden Globes, we asked three of our favorite celebs to share their lipstick prints before they stepped onto the red carpet. Grab a napkin or a piece of paper and pucker up, we said — and they obliged.
Here's the fun part: We want you to guess which star belongs to each kiss mark using the hints provided. Who rocks a drugstore fave? Who layers three lip products to achieve the perfect look? The answers are in the slides ahead. Let the games begin...