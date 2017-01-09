The ONE Beauty Treatment These Celebs All Did The Day Of The Golden Globes

Ah, celebrities — they really are just like us. When they aren't getting pricey facials and traveling the world in private jets, they partake in a familiar Sunday night ritual: the sheet mask. The best part? They document the activity for all of us to see.
The most recent mask blast occurred just a few hours ago on Instagram. A-listers like Emma Stone, Maisie Williams, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus donned serum-soaked cloths to prep for the Golden Globes. Lip patches, hydrogel masks, undereye pads... These stars left no part of the face unturned. Ahead, see who got silly with their skin care on social media. Then, go throw one on yourself — we guarantee you'll look the best walking your office carpet tomorrow.