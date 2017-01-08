It's a dish we didn't know we were craving. A California restaurant has created a poke burrito covered in Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The Low-Key Poke Joint (yes, that's low key the restaurant name) in Garden Grove, California, is making sushi burritos covered in Hot Cheetos and people are going crazy for them.
I can't believe a flamin hot cheetos sushi burrito exists. What a time to be alive.— Courtney Robbins (@CourtneyRobbs) January 8, 2017
How does this wizardry happen?
The burrito starts with rice infused with green tea that's pressed into a strip of seaweed, which is then encrusted with crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, similar to how maki rolls are sometimes covered in fish roe. The filling of the poke burrito is a fish protein of your choosing (raw salmon, scallops, and albacore seem popular), along with celery and other veggies. It's rolled up into an enormous maki style roll, wrapped in paper burrito style and served with spicy mayo dipping sauce.
An editor at Foodbeast tried this mash-up and wrote, "The odor of Hot Cheetos and fish was off-putting at first, and definitely affected my outlook on how it'd taste. However, a couple bites into the thing and I was not mad at all. It was a pleasant surprise, for sure."
This is not the first Cheetos based mash-up we've seen, not even close. Taco Bell has served Cheetos quesadillas, Burger King has Cheeto chicken fries and Mac 'N Cheetos, and some mad genius came up with Flamin' Hot Cheetos pizza.
Want to see how the poke burrito magic happens? There's a video, naturally.
