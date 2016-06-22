We just dropped everything, because we saw a video of a GENIUS invention called Mac 'N Cheetos! Yes, you read that correctly — macaroni and cheese has been crossed with Cheetos. Who do we have to thank for this splicing sensation? None other than Burger King.
Curious about how BK accomplished such a food-combining feat? It all began through a partnership with Cheetos' owner, PepsiCo Inc. The fast-food chain and snack giant whipped up a batch of classic mac 'n' cheese, molded it into Cheetos-shaped sticks, rolled them in Cheetos crumbs, and then finished it all off with a good deep frying. Yahoo reports that the we'll be able to get our hands on the dish for an 8-week period (unless they run out sooner — gasp). Customers will be charged $2.49 per pack.
A few Burger King locations (only in California so far) have already started to offer these amazing snack sticks — so again, we strongly suggest dropping everything and finding out when and if they're coming to your area (STAT). Could this be Burger King's Doritos Locos Taco (a.k.a. fast-food gold?) Only time will tell.
