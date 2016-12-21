If You Love Flamin' Hot Cheetos, You'll Want A Slice Of This

Recently, we've seen a surge in the number of Cheeto food mashups, and we're not mad about it. After Cheetos quesadillas, Cheeto chicken fries, and Mac 'N Cheetos, we pretty much thought we'd reached peak Cheeto innovation. Then Ameci Pizza & Pasta in California blew our minds by cooking up the most exciting pizza of 2016.
Ameci's Flamin' Hot Cheetos pizza starts with pizza dough, marinara sauce, and mozzarella like any regular pizza. However, the chef then adds Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust. After being baked, the pizza comes out all hot and cheesy, and it gets sliced. You may think it's time to dig in, but the pizza still needs its pièce de résistance: whole Flamin' Hot Cheetos sprinkled on top. Ameci's newest pizza creation is melty, spicy, and deliciously crunchy. So basically it has everything in one wonderful junk food mashup. What a great way to end the year of the Cheeto.
