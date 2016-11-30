Taco Bell Just Dropped The Kookiest Mashup Of 2016

If you thought Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme was crunchy, just wait — we've got news for you. The Crunchwrap pales in comparison to the fluorescent-orange holy grail that is the brand-new Cheetos Quesadilla. Yes, TB fanatics, this crispiest, crunchiest, cheesiest snackable mashup of 2016 is here.
Sure, combining Cheetos with fast-food favorites is technically old news. (Cheetos Burrito or Cheetos Chicken Fries, anyone?) But there is something to be said (and deeply admired) about the Cheeto-y craftsmanship going on here.
According to First We Feast, the classic TB three-cheese quesadilla is loaded up with not regular Cheetos, but the cheddar jalapeño variety. Sadly, the company's Facebook page states that this new item is exclusively available in the Philippines. But there's absolutely nothing holding us back from popping a dollar into the office vending machine and beelining it straight to our nearest Taco Bell for a DIY 'dilla.
