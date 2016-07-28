The Cheetos Burrito Is Coming To Taco Bell Very Soon

Taco Bell is about to become dangerously cheesy. According to Food Beast, the fast food chain is working on a Cheetos Burrito.
Like its others burritos, this one will be stuffed with rice, beef, and cheese sauce. But, because one can never have enough cheese, it will also be filled with the crunchy cheese-flavored snack.
Taco Bell will start testing the new menu item in August at select stores, offering it for just $1.
While Taco Bell in Canada started selling Beefy Cheddar Cheetos Crunchwrap Sliders and Supreme Cheetos Crunchwrap Sliders earlier this year, this is the first time a Cheetos item has been on a menu in the United States.
Taco Bell isn't the only fast food chain teaming up with Cheetos. Burger King added Mac 'N Cheetos — macaroni and cheese stuffed Cheetos — to its menu for a limited time.
And because who doesn't want more Cheetos news, the brand is also sponsoring a contest looking for the "Mona Lisa of Cheetos shapes." The winner's cheese doodle will earn a spot in an actual museum. And yes, we are serious.
