Food mashups are a lot of fun, especially when they involve the airy, cheesy crunch of Cheetos. A few months ago, Burger King announced it was teaming up with PepsiCo Inc, the owner of the cheesy snack brand, to roll out some crazy new menu items. Surely you haven't forgotten about Mac N Cheetos, which graced BK menus this summer. In case you're still mourning the disappearance of that limited-time combo, Burger King just announced its newest Cheetos hybrid.
Cheetos Chicken Fries will be available at some BK locations starting Wednesday, September 14, Mashable reports. This latest snack to come out of the PepsiCo-Burger King partnership is exactly what its name suggests. It's a variation on the Chicken Fries that became a permanent menu item last spring following customer requests. Only this new take on the snack comes with a cheesy breaded crust. Seeing as anything would taste delicious coated in a layer of Cheetos dust, it's hard to imagine these are anything but tasty.
We aren't yet sure which Burger King locations will be offering the Cheetos Chicken Fries, nor how long they'll be around, so if you see them at your local BK come September 14, be sure to snatch 'em up while you can. A nine-piece order will go for $2.89, so consider also adding a Whopperrito to your order to round out your mashup-meal experience.
