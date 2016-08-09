Burger King To Inflict Whopperrito On Nation Soon

The Whopperito is here, and it’s spectacular. Or it exists, at least. Which is more than can be said of, say, unicorns. Or the chances that the Republican party will recapture the White House this election.
Burger King, which has lately been in the news for just randomly mashing up food products that sound alike, will take a traditional Whopper patty and add additional seasoning alongside tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, and a queso sauce. That slurry is then wrapped in a flour tortilla.
“We’re infusing classic American fare with Tex-Mex flare,” Alex Macedo, president of Burger King North America, said in a statement. “The Whopperrito is a new interpretation of the Tex-Mex trend in a way that only Burger King restaurants could imagine.”
A word about wraps. Wraps are complicated because you need to pay attention to proper filling distribution. This is actually the #1 issue with halaal carts, which typically sell amazing meat for reasonable prices. But fast casual wraps are quickly assembled, so you'll have situations where you're eating a bunch of condiments and then hit a wall of falafel that continues all the way down. This situation is mitigated by restaurants that specialize in wraps (Chipotle, even Taco Bell) but even in those situations you will hit a guac pocket and ruin your whole day. So when a restaurant like Burger King introduces a wrap, you know those wraps have a high probability of hving this problem. So you're gonna have poor filling distribution. Which is annoying.
The social media reaction has been let’s say mixed. Maybe because Whopperrito sounds like something Butthead would say to Beavis.
Burger King, which has lately been in the news for just randomly mashing up food products that sound alike, will take a traditional Whopper patty and add additional seasoning alongside tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, and a queso sauce. That slurry is then wrapped in a flour tortilla.
“We’re infusing classic American fare with Tex-Mex flare,” Alex Macedo, president of Burger King North America, said in a statement. “The Whopperrito is a new interpretation of the Tex-Mex trend in a way that only Burger King restaurants could imagine.”
A word about wraps. Wraps are complicated because you need to pay attention to proper filling distribution. This is actually the #1 issue with halaal carts, which typically sell amazing meat for reasonable prices. But fast casual wraps are quickly assembled, so you'll have situations where you're eating a bunch of condiments and then hit a wall of falafel that continues all the way down. This situation is mitigated by restaurants that specialize in wraps (Chipotle, even Taco Bell) but even in those situations you will hit a guac pocket and ruin your whole day. So when a restaurant like Burger King introduces a wrap, you know those wraps have a high probability of hving this problem. So you're gonna have poor filling distribution. Which is annoying.
The social media reaction has been let’s say mixed. Maybe because Whopperrito sounds like something Butthead would say to Beavis.
Advertisement
CHILLING NEWS TODAY:— burrito bex (@bexbarone) August 8, 2016
THE #WHOPPERRITO WILL BE RELEASED INTO THE WILD AUGUST 15. pic.twitter.com/TdhRby253v
Overheard in newsroom:— Tracy Cook (@tmcook23) August 8, 2016
Editor: "@BurgerKing is launching the #Whopperrito"
Video ninja: "A Whopperrito? No, sirrito"@OHnewsroom #OHnewsroom
Also, Whoppers are overrated, always remember that.
The Whopperrito will be unleashed August 15 nationwide. $2.99 for the wrap alone, $4.99 in combo.
Advertisement