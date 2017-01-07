Kat Von D’s Goth Eye Palette Has Arrived & Here’s How You Can Get It

Goth makeup lovers, we have some good news for you. The highly-anticipated Kat Von D Pastel Goth Palette has dropped a full four days earlier than expected. The palette's ahead-of-schedule debut was announced via the makeup maven's Facebook page. "SURPRISE!!!" wrote the brand beneath a picture of their latest offering, a self-described "fresh new take on edgy neutrals" that is now available exclusively on katvondbeauty.com. The collection of eyeshadows will still go up for sale on Sephora's website on the originally planned release date of January 10, but it won't be available in Sephora stores until January 27. Meaning, if you want to be among the first to experiment with the muted pastel tones, the time to order is now: the popular cruelty-free and vegan makeup brand confirmed in the Facebook post's comments that the palette is indeed limited edition, so get it while you can. The renowned tattoo artist and New York Times best-selling author behind the beloved makeup brand first gave a sneak peek at the palette's 8 high-pigment shades — whose genius names include Clementine, Doom, Gloom, and Dagger — on Instagram last month in photographs revealing how the colors would appear on light, medium, and dark skin. So go ahead, goth princesses of the world: get your eyeshadow on. Maybe the multi-talented makeup guru with a surprising hidden talent will end up dropping her new liquid lipsticks early, too, and you can wear them together. A girl can dream, right?
