You'll Never Guess This Makeup Maven's Hidden Talent

Not only is Kat Von D killing it with some of today's biggest makeup brands, she's also a renowned tattoo artist and New York Times best-selling author. And if that's not enough, Von D reminded us on Instagram that she has yet another talent: singing.
In the video above, Von D covers the song "Strange" by Galaxie 500, and it does not disappoint. If you're surprised to hear that her voice recalls the melancholy lilt of Joni Mitchell, know that this isn't the first time she's displayed her vocal chops — in 2014, Von D released a single titled "Vanish." (All we wondered upon hearing that: How has she had the time? Especially with her makeup line and all.)
Hellogiggles reported a theory that, based on her Instagram posts of late, the multi-hyphenate artist is actually ramping up to release an album. And she posted something a few months ago that does hint at that. In it, Von D appears to be writing songs — okay, that's definitely what she's doing. The caption, at least, says: "song writing session." (Though, of course, it could just be a hobby — it's not like she needs another career.) Check out the photo, below, and decide for yourself.
We're curious to see what will come of this. It could be kind of nice to have a Kat Von D soundtrack to listen to as we apply our favorite Kat Von D beauty products.
