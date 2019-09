Ah, The Bachelor . It's the show that, season after season, never disappoints with its one-liners and expertly-crafted, probably (let's be honest, definitely) pre-planned plot lines. In case you've lost count, we're on our 21st round of the popular show. And this time around, the focus is on fourth-time's-the-charm Nick Viall, who, despite past romantic misfortunes on the series, has actually proved to be pretty adorable thus far. Sure, the latest season kicked off just a week ago, but it's off to a pretty great start. The first episode involved those highly-anticipated contestant introductions. (Though we may or may not have already pored over each contestant's bio way before the broadcast.) So, on premiere night, something else caught our eyes: the array of gowns.