So many questions, so little time, and so few answers. We got a little creative (read: speculative) and broke down what one should wear in order to receive the greatest accessory in The Bachelor universe: the final rose, a.k.a. the symbol of Viall's thrice-broken heart. Who knows, maybe you'll get some inspiration for future first-date outfits. (Okay, unless they're televised for prime time, probably not.)