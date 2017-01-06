We know leggings have taken over models' off-duty wardrobes — not just because they're in and out of the gym, but because athleisure's a bona fide trend, and the once-scoffed-at bottoms are now fashionable. They're photographed day in and day out in their favorite gym wear — but it's not every day you see a model go ahead and design her own. Today, British supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveiled her second collection of activewear for Marks & Spencer. The first time around, she focused on dance-inspired pieces, as an introduction to the category. Now, Autograph by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is shifting gears, with high-intensity exercise in mind. Sure, she may be best known her airport style (there are entire photoshoots dedicated to it, after all). But Huntington-Whiteley knows her workout wear — and the proof is in the pudding. "Cardio is a huge part of my workout regime, so it felt like a really natural route to take," Huntington-Whiteley said in a statement. Her goal was to build a collection "that will add confidence and help the wearer work harder," she explained. The selection is modern and minimal, filled with high-performance sports bras, elegant paneled leggings, lightweight jerseys and hoodies. The deep aubergines, blush, and black color palette is accented by Huntington-Whiteley's signature rose-gold hardware. (Get it?)
The range feels more authentic than, say, a celebrity fitness DVD. (Are those still a thing?) Plus, it's not only more affordable than the usual, star-approved athleisure fare — price range from $27.95 to about $81 — but it feels sincere coming from someone who sees fitness as a form of empowerment. "I feel there are a lot of different things a woman's body is expected to be, but my favorite way to see mine is when it's being physical," Huntington-Whiteley told Elle UK in her cover story. "That's when I feel my sexiest and most powerful." Well, here's hoping we'll all look half as sexy and powerful in the range.
