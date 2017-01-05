It's day five of the new year and if, like us, you've promised to get fitter in 2017, we might have just the nudge you need to hotfoot it to the gym. Today, British supermodel and former Victoria's Secret girl, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launched a chic new collection of activewear for Marks & Spencer, featuring technical and high-intensity workout pieces that will make you look and feel great. We've all seen the paparazzi pictures of Rosie at the airport or going to and from the gym, green juice in hand, and no one does athleisure or workout wear quite like H-W. Available online and in-store now, bin your knackered tank top and well-worn tracksuit bottoms and treat yourself to some pieces from Rosie's latest Autograph line. New year, new you! “This season I wanted to create a collection designed for high intensity exercise, building on from the low intensity dance inspired range last year," Huntington-Whiteley explains. "Cardio is a huge part of my work out regime so it felt like a really natural route to take – it was so exciting to work on a collection that will add confidence and help the wearer work harder, allowing her to really make the most of her fitness routine.” The modern and minimal collection, which consists of high-performance sports bras, elegant panelled leggings, lightweight jerseys, hoodies and zip-up jackets, comes in a feminine yet practical palette of deep aubergines, vintage blush and black. Rosie adds her stamp to the line with the signature rose gold hardware that runs throughout her Autograph brand, from lingerie to the packaging of her cosmetics collection.
At a time when celebrity fitness DVDs are churned out faster than you can say 'miracle weight loss', Rosie (who is a devoted fitness fan – the proof is in the exceptionally streamlined pudding) has created a line that is not only authentic and well-considered but an affordable and stylish alternative to more obvious sportswear brands. Huntington-Whiteley revealed in the January issue of Elle UK, of which she is the cover star: "I feel there are a lot of different things a woman's body is expected to be, but my favourite way to see mine is when it's being physical. That's when I feel my sexiest and most powerful." Well, here's hoping we'll all look half as sexy and powerful in the range. Following on from the supermodel's consistently successful Autograph lingerie line, which launched in 2012, and her makeup collection launched last year, not to mention the popularity of Alexa Chung's recent Archive range, we're sure that Marks & Spencer's latest range will be a sell-out.
The Rosie for Autograph Active collection is available now in selected Marks & Spencer stores and online. Prices range from £22.50 to £65, and sizes from 6–22 and 32-40 in A–G cup.
