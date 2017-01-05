At a time when celebrity fitness DVDs are churned out faster than you can say 'miracle weight loss', Rosie (who is a devoted fitness fan – the proof is in the exceptionally streamlined pudding) has created a line that is not only authentic and well-considered but an affordable and stylish alternative to more obvious sportswear brands. Huntington-Whiteley revealed in the January issue of Elle UK, of which she is the cover star: "I feel there are a lot of different things a woman's body is expected to be, but my favourite way to see mine is when it's being physical. That's when I feel my sexiest and most powerful." Well, here's hoping we'll all look half as sexy and powerful in the range. Following on from the supermodel's consistently successful Autograph lingerie line, which launched in 2012, and her makeup collection launched last year, not to mention the popularity of Alexa Chung's recent Archive range, we're sure that Marks & Spencer's latest range will be a sell-out.



The Rosie for Autograph Active collection is available now in selected Marks & Spencer stores and online. Prices range from £22.50 to £65, and sizes from 6–22 and 32-40 in A–G cup.