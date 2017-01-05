Sorry, Martha: Willie Nelson Is Snoop Dogg’s Cutest Celebrity Pal

We have no proof that Snoop Dogg read Refinery29's stoner gift guide when planning out his holiday shopping — but he obviously did, right? And who better to receive Snoop's gift of a weed-adorned festive sweater than our nation's great spokesperson for marijuana, bandanas, and bloody Mary mornings? Yep, Snoop Dogg gave his pal Willie Nelson a pot-leaf Christmas sweater this holiday season. So 2016 wasn't totally a bust. Come to think of it, it's surprising this pinnacle of buddy-comedy cuteness hasn't already been making the internet rounds à la Sirs Stewart and McKellen. After all, Snoop and Willie have so much in common! They're both legends in their respective musical genres. They're probably the two best examples ever of successfully pulling off the double man-braid. And they like to get high. They both even own weed companies — but of course they would never let business competition get in the way of their bromance.
Thanks to Buzzfeed, we can enjoy a brief photo history of this country-hip-hop match made in heaven. And if we're ever (finally) invited to one of Snoop and Martha Stewart's dinner parties, we hope the guest of honor is a grinning and besweatered Willie Nelson. And we'll all be best buds for life.
