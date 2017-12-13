32 Gifts For Every Type Of Stoner In Your Life

This article was originally published on December 1, 2015.
If you haven't already noticed, marijuana use has doubled in the U.S. since 2001. So this holiday season, you're more likely than ever before to be buying a gift for someone who enjoys weed. Luckily, that rise in acceptance means there's a huge selection of great pot-related items out there for you to gift.
Some stoners just want to hang out at home, in their favorite sweatshirt, for as long as possible. Others can't wait to get out into nature and enjoy the vibes. While all of your weed-enthused friends might share some characteristics, no two stoners are really the same. So we've compiled everything you need to make them all happy this year. Once you've got 'em covered, it's time to chill out and enjoy the season. Hopefully, your stoner friends will be in a sharing mood.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.