While stars love to be spotted out and about in the latest designer clothes, we have the utmost respect for the ones who show us that you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Enter: pajama dressing, our favorite way to roll right out of bed while still being trendy. And Kate Beckinsale was just spotted wearing the ultimate example. While doing press for her new movie Underworld: Blood Wars, the actress appeared at JFK International Airport in New York City. Getting the right outfit for the airport can be tricky, but not if you just wear pajamas like we all secretly want to. And if they're a pink silk pajama set? Even better. The 43-year-old paired the set with a camel coat and black heels, meaning you'd have to look twice to even realize that you could wear most of this outfit to bed. She accompanied the ensemble with a pastel color block scarf and some black sunglasses, which are the universal signal for "I wish I was still asleep." All together, these little pieces create the most enviable outfit, something we'd rock to work or even drinks. It's that versatile. More trendy pajama sets in 2017, please!
