Move over, Kim Kardashian. Bernie Sanders just proved that Snapchat receipts are so 2016. On Wednesday, the Vermont senator printed out a tweet from president-elect Donald Trump and brought it as a visual aid for a discussion surrounding the Affordable Care Act. Really. See it for yourself!
.@SenSanders on #budget & #ACA repeal – LIVE on C-SPAN2 https://t.co/OHx1JDYHkJ pic.twitter.com/PRPUOIOcfO— CSPAN (@cspan) January 4, 2017
Some context: The Senate Republicans are taking the first steps to repeal the ACA, also known as Obamacare. After all, this one of the first things Trump will do once he comes into office, according to vice-president elect Mike Pence. The May 2015 tweet from the president-elect reads, "I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me." Sanders used the tweet to call out Trump's hypocrisy by demonstrating that he had promised not to cut Medicare and Medicaid benefits — even if he posted the statement before he started his presidential bid. "If he was sincere, then I would hope that tomorrow or maybe today he could send out a tweet and tell his Republican colleagues to stop wasting their time and all of our time," Sanders said on the Senate floor. "And for Mr. Trump to tell the American people that he will veto any proposal that cuts Medicare, that cuts Medicaid, or that cuts Social Security." The sight of the former presidential candidate holding a huge printout of a tweet from the president-elect was one to behold (just imagine some poor intern having to carry that thing). And obviously, Twitter users took the photo and ran with it.
Sanders' approach is definitely a new one. And it could just be the first legendary meme of 2017. Or how the world will end, depending on who you ask.
