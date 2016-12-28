Audrina Patridge Vows To Not Be Part Of The Celebrity Breakup Trend

To all those celebrity couples still standing at the end of 2016, take a bow. You made it!
That includes The Hills alum Audrina Patridge and husband Corey Bohan. The longtime couple and parents to baby daughter Kirra Max got married in Hawaii last month, and have no intention of going the way of Brangelina.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Patridge credited the relationship drama and breakup rumors she and Bohan encountered before their marriage for making their union stronger.
“We've been through all those pitfalls, I feel like, before we got married,” Patridge shared. “We experienced the reality side of it, the made-up stories in the tabloids, other people trying to get in between us and the gossip and the rumors… I feel like we are so grounded now and we have each other's backs no matter what. People can't just try to come in between us and tell us lies. It's like, 'No, that's not true.'”
She did add, however, that the newlyweds haven't had a date night since their daughter was born in June. That said, they try to have "balance" by enjoying time together once Kirra has gone to sleep.
Long story short: A divorce and eventual reunion with Justin Bobby probably isn't in the cards. Sorry.
