Planning any event, let alone a wedding, can turn even the coolest of cucumbers into a stress case. All you want is for your special day to go off without a hitch, and when it doesn't, well...that's why we have the show Bridezillas. Of course, most people are nowhere near as chill as former Hills star Audrina Patridge, whose wedding wardrobe fail barely blipped on her radar.Patridge wed her long-term boyfriend Corey Bohan in Hawaii earlier this month, and though the wedding (and Patridge) looked gorgeous, there was one minor issue with the bride's wardrobe. As the reality star explained to E! News , her long veil, which she wore cascading down her sleeveless lace gown, got stuck on something and threatened to ruin Patridge's hair."[I realized the veil is] coming off," said Patridge of the snafu that occurred while she was walking down the aisle. "So I said crap, and just took it off and kept smiling. Then someone ran and stuck it back on my head."