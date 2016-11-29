Planning any event, let alone a wedding, can turn even the coolest of cucumbers into a stress case. All you want is for your special day to go off without a hitch, and when it doesn't, well...that's why we have the show Bridezillas. Of course, most people are nowhere near as chill as former Hills star Audrina Patridge, whose wedding wardrobe fail barely blipped on her radar.
Patridge wed her long-term boyfriend Corey Bohan in Hawaii earlier this month, and though the wedding (and Patridge) looked gorgeous, there was one minor issue with the bride's wardrobe. As the reality star explained to E! News, her long veil, which she wore cascading down her sleeveless lace gown, got stuck on something and threatened to ruin Patridge's hair.
"[I realized the veil is] coming off," said Patridge of the snafu that occurred while she was walking down the aisle. "So I said crap, and just took it off and kept smiling. Then someone ran and stuck it back on my head."
Patridge, who shares her daughter Kirra with her new husband, didn't let the veil situation ruin the spectacular day. However, not everyone from Patridge's past was there to witness the malfunction. Patridge told Fit Pregnancy and Baby that her Hills co-stars didn't make the wedding list for one pretty fair reason.
"As far as friends go, we only invited the ones who’ve been there for us in the past year and who will continue to be there for us for the next 30," said the Prey Swim swimsuit designer. "So, no one from The Hills made the cut. If we were doing a really big wedding, I’d invite them, but we’re keeping it intimate."
It sounds like Partridge handled everything about her wedding with grace, from the day-of gaffes to the practical guest list.
