Kanye West Just Shared The Best Family Photo With Kim Kardashian & The Kids

Christmas Day came and went, but Santa Claus just gave us a belated gift in the form of a Kanye West tweet.
The singer shared on Twitter the cutest family picture with his wife Kim Kardashian and their kids, North and Saint.
People reported that the photo seemed to be taken during Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party last Saturday.
This year has been a tough one for the Wests. After Kardashian was robbed while in Paris, the family has pretty much stayed out of the public eye. And it's also been a couple of difficult weeks for the family since West was hospitalized for exhaustion last month.
But if this picture is any indication, it looks like they're ending 2016 on a much happier note.
