Is it just me, or is everyone else also missing Kim Kardashian these days? In the months after her robbery in Paris on October 3, Kim understandably has dropped off the public radar, save for a few rare appearances. Though her famous family continues to be in the news on a regular basis, I'm kind of yearning to "keep up" with the most famous Kardashian herself...and thankfully, Kim has just made her first major outing since October.
There have been little glimpses of Kim's return to the spotlight recently, especially with her sexy video for the Love magazine advent calendar and her equally sexy and mysterious Kimoji Instagram post yesterday. But we still haven't seen Kim out at a large gathering, until now.
Kim was spotted last night at close family friend Shelli Azoff's annual holiday party in Los Angeles, and it seems she went with her mom, Kris Jenner. Other famous attendees included Kate Hudson, Kathy Griffin, and Courteney Cox, according to reports. It's unclear if any other family members, including husband Kanye West, were also in attendance.
Interior designer and Kardashian-Jenner family friend Margaret Weitzman snapped a photo of Kim with a female pal, and it's actually really sweet to see her appearing in good spirits.
There have been little glimpses of Kim's return to the spotlight recently, especially with her sexy video for the Love magazine advent calendar and her equally sexy and mysterious Kimoji Instagram post yesterday. But we still haven't seen Kim out at a large gathering, until now.
Kim was spotted last night at close family friend Shelli Azoff's annual holiday party in Los Angeles, and it seems she went with her mom, Kris Jenner. Other famous attendees included Kate Hudson, Kathy Griffin, and Courteney Cox, according to reports. It's unclear if any other family members, including husband Kanye West, were also in attendance.
Interior designer and Kardashian-Jenner family friend Margaret Weitzman snapped a photo of Kim with a female pal, and it's actually really sweet to see her appearing in good spirits.
Advertisement
No word on whether Kim plans on making a more formal return to the spotlight, but we're still wishing her well after what she's been through lately. Check out a few more pictures from the party, below.
Advertisement