Kate Beckinsale, Sarah Silverman & Lindsey Vonn Hung Out During The Holidays & The FOMO Is Real

Is everyone hanging out without me? Yes. Yes, they are.There were a lot of star-studded holiday hangouts we'd have killed to crash, but the one involving Kate Beckinsale , Sarah Silverman, and Lindsey Vonn might top the list. Some quick background: Beckinsale and Olympic skier Vonn are pals, and Silverman is the longtime girlfriend of her ex, Michael Sheen According to Vonn's Instagram page , the English actress hosted a festive affair at her home in Los Angeles, where a machine treated guests to the wonders of fake snow. If that all sounds too quaint for words, take a closer look at this group photo from the party. Hint: It's right under their noses.