Kate Beckinsale Posts Raunchy Birthday Message For Sarah Silverman

We can only imagine what it's like to be on the receiving end of Kate Beckinsale's affection. The woman's been known to send loved ones phallic fruit arrangements, and no doubt has a stash of birthday cards embellished with penises. Anything could happen.
Just ask Sarah Silverman. The comedian, who is dating Beckinsale's ex-partner Michael Sheen, turned 46 on December 1. To celebrate, Beckinsale posted a photo of Silverman in a masturbation pose, adding this clever caption: "Hope you're feeling yourself on your birthday." Heh.
Anyone else might be mortified, but Silverman's not exactly the shy and retiring type. And, as Beckinsale points out, she is the "absolute queen of everything that is awesome." She can handle it.
