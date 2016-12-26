JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Shared A Secret About His Holiday Onesie

If there is one Christmas tradition we all agree on, it's that you have to open your presents in your pajamas. Seriously, who doesn't love putting on a special pair of PJs on Christmas Eve, knowing you're going to take pictures with your family and loved ones in the morning?
This year, we saw a lot of people take that tradition a step further and wear Christmas onesies, from Oprah to Shay Mitchell. The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers put a spin on the fun trend in their own way.
Fletcher explains in her caption, "First family Christmas photo...(Mom accidentally (or not) bought all the guys womens [sic] onesies...Ended up being a highlight of the night."
That's right: Rodgers is actually wearing a women's onesie — and looking fierce. It also reminds us that many of our fashion designations are arbitrary. After all, onesies are arguably some of the least gendered clothing items out there, given that they're basically one-size-fits-all. It's not actually too surprising that men can easily wear women's onesies and vice versa.
Of course, this photo is also adorable because the family has their dog, Jackson, in full Santa gear and a big tree decorated with lights and ornaments behind them. Beneath the tree, we see plenty of wrapped presents, but we have a feeling the best gift this happy Bachelorette couple received on Christmas was each other.
