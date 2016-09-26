JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Might Get A TV Wedding

JoJo Fletcher isn't opposed to continuing her love story in front of a television audience. Fletcher, who has been spending the summer with fiancé Jordan Rodgers, chronicling their road trips and celebrating their engagement, told Entertainment Tonight a televised wedding is a possibility for the couple.
"I think it's definitely a question," Fletcher told ET, "but right now we're just really enjoying being together. You know, it's funny, we got to be together on the show, but we haven't really dated. So this has been such a fun time to move into our first home together, and to go on dates."
Fellow Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell hasn't said she and Ben Higgins will tie the knot in a special, but she has said fans probably will get to glimpse their wedding-planning process. "We don't have a date yet, but we have kind of started the initial phases," Bushnell told Entertainment Tonight. "We both kind of talked more about maybe a winter wedding...hopefully, cameras will catch it, and I think that’s something that’s really cool, because I know nothing about wedding planning. I wish I could've watched someone else plan!"
A big question about Fletcher and Rodgers' pending nuptials involves the guest list. If the pair does say "I do" on TV, will Jordan's brother, NFL player Aaron Rodgers, accept his wedding invite? And more importantly, will he bring his girlfriend, Olivia Munn?
