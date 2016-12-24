Taylor Swift's lawyers want parts of the transcript of her deposition against 98.5 KYGO DJ David Mueller redacted.
In 2013, Swift filed a lawsuit against Mueller for allegedly groping her at a meet-and-greet.
The transcript of her deposition reads, "Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, [Mueller] took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. ... It was completely intentional, I've never been so sure of anything in my life. ... I remember being frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way I had never experienced before. ... For someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned."
She previously requested that the judge seal court documents including the photograph used as evidence. The photo ended up coming out via TMZ. Now, Swift and her lawyers are hoping for more privacy when it comes to the deposition itself.
"The transcript contains confidential and sensitive personal information that, if publicly released, could jeopardize the safety of the Parties in this action and run the real risk of tainting the jury pool at the upcoming trial," documents obtained by E! News read. "The same people who have threatened Ms. Swift in the past, as well as copy cats, may be emboldened by public attention."
Mueller has claimed he's "never been inappropriate with a woman" and filed a counter-suit against Swift over what he says is a false accusation.
