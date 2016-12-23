Next month, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will leave their official residences and begin their post-White House lives.
But that doesn't mean everyone's favorite political bromance is coming to an end.
The meme-inspiring vice president will continue to live in Washington, D.C., part-time to allow wife Jill Biden, PhD, to continue teaching community college in northern Virginia, the Los Angeles Times reports. The move will also allow him to live in close proximity to the Obamas, who are moving to the Washington neighborhood of Kalorama.
This is basically the set up for the ultimate buddy comedy sequel. Whether they'll engage in some post-office White House pranks, well, that's still to be seen.
As for what else he'll do to fill his time (besides enjoying ice cream), recent reports suggest he'll "set up shop" at the University of Pennsylvania. And, of course, there's still the speculation that he'll spend the next four years gearing up for a run to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Whether that will actually happen, he's said, is up to "fate."
