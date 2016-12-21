Joe Biden Eating Ice Cream Is Intensely Erotic

CNN has released a sizzle reel of Joe Biden eating ice cream, and it's the most erotic thing we've seen all day. Diamond Joe goes to town on cone after cone of icy goodness. Maybe it's the waka-waka guitars, or maybe it's just Smokin' Joe's face as he plows through 'scream like a hungry pig, but this video had us needing a cold shower. And then some cold ice cream.
"I'm an ice cream guy," he says. "Is the ice cream back there?"
Joe, the ice cream is wherever you want it to be. Don't let this man leave the White House.
Just watch Joe Danger work that magic.
