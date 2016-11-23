We already know not to call Dr. Jill Biden the "Second Lady" — she prefers "Captain of the Vice Squad," as revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The latter more aptly describes her never-ending list of impressive accomplishments, from her decades-long career as an English teacher (and the first SLOTUS to hold a paying job while her husband was Vice President) to holding a doctorate in Education from the University of Delaware (along with two other Master’s Degrees). Dr. Biden is also the author of a children’s book dedicated to honoring our troops, as well as the co-founder of the like-minded Joining Forces initiative (alongside Michelle Obama), and founder of the Biden Breast Health Initiative, which works to educate high-school girls about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.
Given all these professional engagements, Dr. Biden is more often working behind the scenes than holding court on the receiving line — and, as such, her fashion choices haven't historically received a ton of attention. Still, when it comes to personal style, she's been quietly turning it out at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She's truly a American working woman — and, like many of us, she's had to strike that balance between showcasing her personal flair and dressing for her day-to-day. Add the responsibility that comes with being a public figure, and the task is all the more daunting.
Looking back at Dr. Biden's style choices from the past eight years brings up feelings of familiarity. Her look is similar to that of the strong, professional female figures in our lives, who have thriving careers and powerful personalities — and know that those don't have to be mutually exclusive. Based on the photos ahead, we’d say Dr. Biden has nailed it. Click through to get some inspiration from the Captain of the Vice Squad.
Given all these professional engagements, Dr. Biden is more often working behind the scenes than holding court on the receiving line — and, as such, her fashion choices haven't historically received a ton of attention. Still, when it comes to personal style, she's been quietly turning it out at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She's truly a American working woman — and, like many of us, she's had to strike that balance between showcasing her personal flair and dressing for her day-to-day. Add the responsibility that comes with being a public figure, and the task is all the more daunting.
Looking back at Dr. Biden's style choices from the past eight years brings up feelings of familiarity. Her look is similar to that of the strong, professional female figures in our lives, who have thriving careers and powerful personalities — and know that those don't have to be mutually exclusive. Based on the photos ahead, we’d say Dr. Biden has nailed it. Click through to get some inspiration from the Captain of the Vice Squad.