We’ll take a hard pass on reliving most of 2016, thanks, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we want to wipe the beauty slate clean, as well. In fact, there are a handful of trends that picked up steam over the past year that we really do hope will stick around. Modern-day metallic eye makeup, sexy natural waves, and all-over highlighter have earned the right to join us in the new year and we’ll welcome them with open arms.
But reminiscing hour is over. It’s officially time to start looking to the days, weeks, and months ahead for the next big things in beauty for 2017 — specifically in NYC, the birthplace of all things new, innovative, and absolutely fearless. (It's also the birthplace of pizza rat and pole-dancing rat, just to keep things balanced.) This is the city where the trend magic happens before it makes its way to the rest of the world.
That’s why, when we’re in need of some insight and inspiration, it's the first place we look. We constantly turn to the makeup artists, hairstylists, colorists, and nail artists who set the tone of what's cool in the city that never sleeps. Check out all the insider DL on the looks that are about to blow up in 2017, ahead.
