Mindy Kaling's Gift From Friend Sonia Kharkar Is Pure Present Goals

For years @soniakharkar has been taking photos of me when I'm eating and I would always ask her why the hell she was doing that. Yesterday she gave me these six dessert plates printed with photos of me shoving food in my face. It's the funniest gift I've ever gotten. Thank you @soniakharkar. ❤️🎄👸🏽

