Here's What Kendall & Gigi Ate After The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Best friends Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner share more than just a talent for modeling. They're also both big fans of good food. Jenner often writes blog posts about the best restaurants she finds when traveling and we've all heard about Hadid's noble quest to find the best burger in New York City. After a long day of strutting their stuff on the Victoria's Secret runway in Paris yesterday, the supermodel foodies treated themselves to a tasty meal. Gigi's younger sister, Bella, who also walked in the show, documented what the ladies ate on Snapchat.
Marie Claire reports the gang went to Ferdi Paris, which supposedly has mean cheeseburgers. We can't personally confirm how the Ferdi burger tastes, but based on Bella's snaps, it does look damn delicious. According to the restaurant's menu, you can add bacon and/or a fried egg onto your burger — and it looks like Kendall did just that, though it is a little hard to tell, since she chowed the thing down at warp speed.
After the burgers and fries, Jenner turned her attention (and tastebuds) to a heavenly bowl of macaroni and cheese, perfect for the newly winged Angel. While she worked on her second cheesy dish, Gigi downed a tequila shot like a champ. I guess after you spend all day walking up and down a catwalk in sky-high heels, the burn of tequila feels like no big deal.
In other photos from the dinner, it looks like the gals and their fellow model pals enjoyed Patron bottle service and Jenner ended the night by nibbling on a miniature model of the Eiffel Tower made of chocolate. That just might be the best possible way to celebrate a job well done in Paris.
