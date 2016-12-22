Unfortunately, many women learn to worry about their clothing sizes, with the small ones mainstream models wear considered the most desirable. But not only is defining women by their clothing sizes harmful — it also just doesn't make sense.
The sizes that fit us best will differ drastically depending on the brand and style — and even on the time of day. That's why Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross buys the same pair of jeans in three sizes.
"You know, I am not a sample size," she explained to People. "I am not a model size. I am small for people and big for an actress. My weight fluctuates a lot and I move with it. It is what it is. That’s why I try not to have a relationship with the size that I am."
We couldn't agree more. Our bodies are always changing, so why not acknowledge that when we shop, rather than buy what we think we should wear based on arbitrary beauty standards?
This approach doesn't just apply to jeans, Ross said. "It’s the same thing with dresses and clothing. I want to wear something that makes me feel gorgeous, not that makes me feel self-conscious about my body."
Advertisement