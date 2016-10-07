This Is The Lowest I'll Weigh All Year — & I Couldn't Care Less

Underlying all of this pre-holiday weight stress, of course, is the assumption that being "fat" or "fatter" is a bad thing. The yummy food traditions accompanying holidays are a threat to our society's standards of thinness and, therefore, must be stopped. Diet companies jump right on us come January 1 to start our "New Year, New You!" weight-loss plans, promising that this year will really be the one. Well, let me tell you: I've been there, I've done that, and I'm over it.



So don't mind me — this winter, I'll be over here enjoying my pumpkin pie, tomato soup, latkes, roasted squash, mashed potatoes, and frosted cookies — and giving my body love and compassion, even when it feels like all of the messages around me are telling me not to. The holiday season already brings enough stressors (Can you say "family gatherings?") and I'm not going to let my weight be one of them.



And on New Year's Day? My resolution will be to continue flaunting and appreciating my body for all it does, eating intuitively according to my body's needs, and saying "fuck you" to a diet culture that tells me my weight is an indication of my worth — just like I do all year.