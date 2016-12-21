Ready to feel old? Lady Gaga is getting ready to celebrate a 10-year anniversary with her creative team, Haus of Gaga — which means we’ve been following her career for just about a decade. And to honor the collaboration, through which some of her more eye-popping looks — like the famed meat dress — were born, the singer just added another tattoo to her collection: script that fittingly reads, “Haus.”



The star took to Snapchat to document the inking of her 20th tattoo last night, while wearing an Anthrax tee. In 2011, the singer told Rolling Stone that all tattoos she acquired would be penned on the left side of her body, and this one is no different — it’s placed on her left arm, just above a mouse design. “It was actually per my father’s request,” she told the publication. “He asked that I remain, on one side, slightly normal. So I only have my tattoos on my left side. I think he sees this as my Marilyn Monroe side and he sees this as my Iggy Pop side."

