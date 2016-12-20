As if we weren’t already nostalgic enough about the beauty products of our past, MAC just added fuel to the fire of all things throwback-worthy. The brand is adding eight new shades to its cult-favorite Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour lineup, and the angsty ‘90s teen in you is going to want every. Last. One.
The new offerings come in an array of neutrals, like the pale grey-brown Flesh Stone and warm nude Ladybegood, as well as a handful of darker, bolder shades like the deep plum, High Drama. There’s even a particularly rebellious pick in Young Attitude, a blackened teal that would be perfect for scaring the living daylights out of your friends’ moms. MAC wasn't kidding when it said “retro.”
If you’re familiar with the highly pigmented formula, then you already know it’s the perfect hybrid of suede-and-matte finish, and feels comfortable on your lips all day long. And it really will last all day if you wanted it to — the super-saturated pigments do not budge.
The whole line is available to shop on MAC right now, and each will set you back $21 a pop. If your desire to be Winona Ryder in Heathers gets the best of you and you end up spending your entire allowance on your ‘90s lip fix, we won’t judge. Just please don’t tell the principal that we’re a “bad influence.”
The new offerings come in an array of neutrals, like the pale grey-brown Flesh Stone and warm nude Ladybegood, as well as a handful of darker, bolder shades like the deep plum, High Drama. There’s even a particularly rebellious pick in Young Attitude, a blackened teal that would be perfect for scaring the living daylights out of your friends’ moms. MAC wasn't kidding when it said “retro.”
If you’re familiar with the highly pigmented formula, then you already know it’s the perfect hybrid of suede-and-matte finish, and feels comfortable on your lips all day long. And it really will last all day if you wanted it to — the super-saturated pigments do not budge.
The whole line is available to shop on MAC right now, and each will set you back $21 a pop. If your desire to be Winona Ryder in Heathers gets the best of you and you end up spending your entire allowance on your ‘90s lip fix, we won’t judge. Just please don’t tell the principal that we’re a “bad influence.”
Advertisement