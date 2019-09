That Feminist Dior Collection Now Has Its Own Girl Power-Packed Campaign

While Chiuri's tarot card-inspired gowns have been the crowd (and by crowd, we mean celebrity) favorite for red carpets, the official campaign focuses on some of the more tailored, everyday pieces. You know, the staples every Dior woman presumably has in her closet: the impeccable black blazer, the delicate lace blouse, the "J'adore Dior"-stamped handbag. Then, there's the low-key red tulle gown, thrown in for good measure (and because it photographs beautifully.) These pieces are meant to capture the multi-faceted modern woman, who is bold, fearless, sophisticated, powerful, sensitive — and who, yes, can be all these things at once, and any arguments to the contrary would be passé.The girl-power messaging of this campaign may not be as overt as in Chiuri's first collection for the brand, but it definitely implies that there's more to come in this same vein for Dior.