Founded almost 160 years ago, Burberry is internationally renowned for being one of fashion's frontrunners, with 17m Facebook likes and over 5m followers on both Instagram and Twitter, pioneering live-streams direct from the shows and the ability to order straight from the catwalk. Last week, the mega brand again proved they're one of the leading innovators in the industry, becoming the first luxury brand to partner with DreamWorks Animation to launch an interactive experience using 3D visualisation technology appearing in Piccadilly Circus to celebrate the opening of The Scarf Bar in the flagship store. Plus how amazing did Adele look in a custom-made glittering Burberry gown for the X Factor Final last night?
Today Burberry unveils the SS16 campaign featuring an unprecedented 40 images of the brand’s latest ready-to-wear and accessories collections, including made-in-England heritage trench coats, Scottish-woven scarves, ponchos and new bag styles (those rucksacks jumped to the top of our wishlist following the show in September). Photographed by Mario Testino, the campaign was shot in London under the creative direction of Burberry Chief Creative and Chief Executive Christopher Bailey.
The images introduce a dynamic all-British cast of newcomers, including Dylan Brosnan (the willowy, ridiculously good-looking son of 007 and former Saint Laurent campaign), daughter of TV presenter Alan Yentob, Bella, who walked in the SS16 Burberry show, Liam Gardner, Sol Goss, Ben Gregory, Louie Johnson and twin sisters Ruth (the shaved-head model who took the past show season by storm) and May Bell. Click through to see the future faces of fashion.
