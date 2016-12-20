Okay, so no one ever goes onto an airplane expecting to have a five-star meal, but people definitely aren't expecting this. Eater reports that a woman on a Qantas Airways flight in Australia received an in-flight meal of dumplings and an eggplant, but anyone who's ever used Emojis before knows that that's not at all what those things look like.
While the dumplings looked okay (actually, pretty good considering they're from an airplane) the eggplant was definitely suspect. Long, roasted, and shriveled, it was not only unappetizing, but way too reminiscent of a certain body part.
“I asked the server what it was...and he told me that it was a root vegetable,” the passenger explained to Australian news. “He blushed and was very apologetic, I don’t think he had ever seen anything quite like it...the lady next to me was cracking up.”
Qantas Airways tried to clarify the misunderstanding, but even they had to admit the meal looked a little funky.
"The dish pictured is Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings with Chilli Black Vinegar and Soy Dressing," they explained to News.com.au. "The dumplings are accompanied with steamed Japanese Eggplant, which is used commonly in Asian meals. Based on this picture, we may look at renaming it Dumpling Surprise."
That's one word for it...
