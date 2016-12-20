Do Not Try This Instagram Pimple Hack, The Pros Say

🍚HOW TO GET RID OF WHITEHEADS IN LESS THAN 2 MINUTES WITHOUT POPPING THEM! 🍚- no more acne, no big monstrous pimples, no clusters of pimples - just smooth pimple free skin! ——great for men too who get whiteheads from shaving facial hair🍡 All you need is WASABI!🍣 ✅Apply the wasabi with a qtip to a cleansed face ‼️USE AS A SPOT TREATMENT ONLY to your whiteheads and leave on for NO MORE THAN 2 MINS - DO NOT apply this on your entire face. Spicy ingredients like wasabi, cayenne, chilli pepper etc ARE NOT meant for your entire face as a mask. They can cause unnecessary pain if you use it all over, and can actually do more harm than good. I mean would you eat a spoon full of spice or just add a tiny bit for some flavour? Same concept applies when you use it topically. Theyre ONLY good for spot treatments, just like your “regular" acne spot treatments. ‼️ ✅Wipe off with a clean qtip ✅WASH your face after - no cleanser 🙈the whitehead will be GONE and it will NOT turn into a big annoying pimple, and it wont spread into more pimples (which whiteheads can tend to do) 🐝*this does STING. It gets red. thats normal. its doing its job. If you have extremely sensitive skin then wipe off after 20-30 seconds* 👹IM NOT CRAZY! IT WORKS! HERES WHY: -For my sushi lovers.. do you know why wasabi is served with sushi? aside from being delicious? Its because its an ANTIBACTERIAL (for the raw fish) and also a pimples worst enemy!! -JAM packed with VITAMIN C, CALCIUM, POTASSIUM, and PHYTOCHEMICALS that can help strengthen antioxidants in your body -it stimulates and increases circulation in your skin, so when you apply it topically it helps instantly heal whiteheads and generate clear, soft, smooth, healthy skin. -promotes oxygenation of cell tissues = healthy tissues = healthy beautiful skin 👄PS. i use this as a lip plumper too - check out the demo video on my feed <3 👅 👇🏽TAG A FRIEND WHO COULD USE THIS and dont forget to LIKE THIS VIDEO TO HELP A SIS OUT FAM! 👍🏾🖤 Disclaimer: As with any skin care regimen, always do a test patch first to see if your skin is allergic to any of the ingredients.

