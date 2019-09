Do Not Try This Instagram Pimple Hack, The Pros Say

Using wasabi paste to add kick to your California roll? So last year. In the past few weeks, beauty blogger Farah Dhukai has revealed that the ingredient also doubles as a lip plumper , which definitely has its merits. And now, the social media star is proposing yet another DIY hack with the spicy stuff: using it as a spot treatment for acne.Dhukai shared her discovery on Instagram last night, in a post that’s already garnered 2.1 million views. Within, she maps out exactly how to zap pimples overnight, all without having to give Dr. Pimple Popper a ring. “All you need is WASABI,” she promises.So, is it fact or fiction? Let's dive in.The methodology: After cleansing skin, use a cotton swab to apply a tiny dab of wasabi to the epicenter of a whitehead. (“Spicy ingredients like wasabi, cayenne, chili pepper, etc., ARE NOT meant for your entire face as a mask,” she warns. “They can cause unnecessary pain if you use it all over, and can actually do more harm than good.”) After letting it marinate for two minutes (and no longer), wipe off the paste with a clean cotton swab and rinse the skin with water.The blogger notes that the treatment will sting and turn skin red. “That’s normal,” she maintains. “It’s doing its job. If you have extremely sensitive skin, then wipe off after 20 to 30 seconds.”Dhukai says the treatment will banish whiteheads overnight and can help hinder the spread of other zits, thanks to wasabi’s strong antioxidant content (including vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and phytochemicals). She says it can also increase circulation and oxygenation in the skin.And she’s not alone. A handful of beauty brands, including Rhonda Allison and Derma MD , have tapped the ingredient for skin-clearing formulations.