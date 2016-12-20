Do Not Try This Instagram Pimple Hack, The Pros Say

🍚HOW TO GET RID OF WHITEHEADS IN LESS THAN 2 MINUTES WITHOUT POPPING THEM! 🍚- no more acne, no big monstrous pimples, no clusters of pimples - just smooth pimple free skin! ——great for men too who get whiteheads from shaving facial hair🍡 All you need is WASABI!🍣 ✅Apply the wasabi with a qtip to a cleansed face ‼️USE AS A SPOT TREATMENT ONLY to your whiteheads and leave on for NO MORE THAN 2 MINS - DO NOT apply this on your entire face. Spicy ingredients like wasabi, cayenne, chilli pepper etc ARE NOT meant for your entire face as a mask. They can cause unnecessary pain if you use it all over, and can actually do more harm than good. I mean would you eat a spoon full of spice or just add a tiny bit for some flavour? Same concept applies when you use it topically. Theyre ONLY good for spot treatments, just like your “regular" acne spot treatments. ‼️ ✅Wipe off with a clean qtip ✅WASH your face after - no cleanser 🙈the whitehead will be GONE and it will NOT turn into a big annoying pimple, and it wont spread into more pimples (which whiteheads can tend to do) 🐝*this does STING. It gets red. thats normal. its doing its job. If you have extremely sensitive skin then wipe off after 20-30 seconds* 👹IM NOT CRAZY! IT WORKS! HERES WHY: -For my sushi lovers.. do you know why wasabi is served with sushi? aside from being delicious? Its because its an ANTIBACTERIAL (for the raw fish) and also a pimples worst enemy!! -JAM packed with VITAMIN C, CALCIUM, POTASSIUM, and PHYTOCHEMICALS that can help strengthen antioxidants in your body -it stimulates and increases circulation in your skin, so when you apply it topically it helps instantly heal whiteheads and generate clear, soft, smooth, healthy skin. -promotes oxygenation of cell tissues = healthy tissues = healthy beautiful skin 👄PS. i use this as a lip plumper too - check out the demo video on my feed <3 👅 👇🏽TAG A FRIEND WHO COULD USE THIS and dont forget to LIKE THIS VIDEO TO HELP A SIS OUT FAM! 👍🏾🖤 Disclaimer: As with any skin care regimen, always do a test patch first to see if your skin is allergic to any of the ingredients.
Dhukai shared her discovery on Instagram last night, in a post that’s already garnered 2.1 million views. Within, she maps out exactly how to zap pimples overnight, all without having to give Dr. Pimple Popper a ring. “All you need is WASABI,” she promises.
So, is it fact or fiction? Let's dive in.
The Claim
The methodology: After cleansing skin, use a cotton swab to apply a tiny dab of wasabi to the epicenter of a whitehead. (“Spicy ingredients like wasabi, cayenne, chili pepper, etc., ARE NOT meant for your entire face as a mask,” she warns. “They can cause unnecessary pain if you use it all over, and can actually do more harm than good.”) After letting it marinate for two minutes (and no longer), wipe off the paste with a clean cotton swab and rinse the skin with water.
The blogger notes that the treatment will sting and turn skin red. “That’s normal,” she maintains. “It’s doing its job. If you have extremely sensitive skin, then wipe off after 20 to 30 seconds.”
Dhukai says the treatment will banish whiteheads overnight and can help hinder the spread of other zits, thanks to wasabi’s strong antioxidant content (including vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and phytochemicals). She says it can also increase circulation and oxygenation in the skin.
And she’s not alone. A handful of beauty brands, including Rhonda Allison and Derma MD, have tapped the ingredient for skin-clearing formulations.
We ran the concept by a few derms. Jeannette Graf, MD, New York-based dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, says she would not recommend the treatment to her patients, because it may be too harsh for their skin.
“Application [of wasabi] to a pimple can create itching, burning, and irritation,” she says. “There are so many good over-the-counter spot treatments that make more sense.” She offers this DIY: Use a cotton swab to apply white vinegar or apple-cider vinegar to a pimple. “It can be helpful since vinegar has antibacterial properties.”
Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules, also notes that the aforementioned irritation may be particularly rough on sensitive skin. Instead, she suggests another at-home remedy: “You can use toothpaste instead,” she says. “It contains triclosan, which is an antibacterial property, and a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, which kills bacteria. It also has baking soda, which balances the skin's pH."
The Verdict
The pros we interviewed recommend keeping your wasabi on your sushi — or, at the very least, on your lips. If you choose to put it elsewhere, proceed with caution.