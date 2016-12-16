We Can't Look Away From This Compilation Of Dr. Pimple Popper's Best Punch Removals

We used to think there were just zits. Then, Dr. Pimple Popper taught us there's a whole host of things you can pop off your body. Along with lipomas and blackheads, there's cysts, which can be removed through punch biopsies.
A punch tool is shaped like a tube and cuts into the upper layer of fat below the skin to create a circle. Then, the doctor pulls the cyst out. It's done under a local anesthetic so the patient doesn't feel any pain, but that doesn't stop it from making it hard to watch. Yet so hard to not watch.
Dr. Pimple Popper's latest video is a punch collection, and it's impossible to look away for its 16-minute duration.
Warning: It starts to look painful around 1:23. And at 2:35, you will see more pus than you ever thought could ooze out of someone's skin.
"Did that feel good?" she asks during one operation. The patient herself seems nonchalant, but somehow, we're left with the feeling that it definitely did. Watch this at your own risk.
