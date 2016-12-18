One Direction has a whole lot of history, but could they have a future? According to Liam Payne's response to a fan, it's a sure bet.
Fans of 1D were devastated when a January 2016 report stated that Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson decided not to renew their contracts, turning their allegedly temporary hiatus into a permanent break. Zayn Malik, the band's one-time fifth member, had previously jumped off the 1D ship in favor of a buzzy solo career, a move he later described as much better for his mental health.
With Styles starring in a Christopher Nolan movie, Horan striking out with moving single "This Town," and Tomlinson sparking fake-baby conspiracy theories, a reunion hardly seems on the agenda. Except for the fact that, according to Payne, it's absolutely happening.
When a fan asked Payne for some news on the likelihood of a 1D reunion, Payne used that 100 emoji — the one you only use for very, very special things — to describe just how confident he was that the separated parts of One Direction would become one.
Payne isn't the only One Directioner who thinks a reunion is plausible. In November, Horan told British outlet The Sunday People that the break is temporary and that Directioners can expect their beloved band to get back together:
"We will [be] back. We would be silly not to...ridiculous."
There is one important thing to note: since there's no timeline for this reunion, it could technically happen tomorrow...or 10 years from now. My fingers are crossed that 1D puts out at least one album before the decade mark.
