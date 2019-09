One Direction has a whole lot of history, but could they have a future? According to Liam Payne's response to a fan , it's a sure bet.Fans of 1D were devastated when a January 2016 report stated that Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson decided not to renew their contracts, turning their allegedly temporary hiatus into a permanent break. Zayn Malik, the band's one-time fifth member, had previously jumped off the 1D ship in favor of a buzzy solo career , a move he later described as much better for his mental health. With Styles starring in a Christopher Nolan movie , Horan striking out with moving single "This Town," and Tomlinson sparking fake-baby conspiracy theories , a reunion hardly seems on the agenda. Except for the fact that, according to Payne, it's absolutely happening.When a fan asked Payne for some news on the likelihood of a 1D reunion, Payne used that 100 emoji — the one you only use for very, very special things — to describe just how confident he was that the separated parts of One Direction would become one.