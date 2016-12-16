No, 2016 Wasn't A TOTAL Dumpster Fire

To say that 2016 has been a rough year would be an understatement.
From Brexit to President-elect Donald Trump, yet more tragic shootings to celebrity deaths, the last 12 months have been a raging dumpster fire for many.
But hard as it may be to believe, hidden among the ashes, some flame-retardant gems have survived to give us a glimmer of hope for humanity.
Here are 16 actually good things that happened in 2016.
From Brexit to President-elect Donald Trump, yet more tragic shootings to celebrity deaths, the last 12 months have been a raging dumpster fire for many.
But hard as it may be to believe, hidden among the ashes, some flame-retardant gems have survived to give us a glimmer of hope for humanity.
Here are 16 actually good things that happened in 2016.