Kylie and Kendall Jenner may be able to spontaneously book appointments with renowned celebrity tattooist Jonathan Valena (better known as JonBoy) whenever they damn well please. Ditto for Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, and Chloë Grace Moretz. As for the rest of us? We’re subjected to months-long waiting lists, which — let’s face it — can take some of the whimsy out of getting fresh ink.
Now, the sought-after tattoo artist is giving us mere mortals the kind of access his celebrity clientele receives: walk-in appointments. In an announcement made on Instagram, JonBoy said that he'll ink anyone who walks through the West 4 Tattoo shop doors in NYC’s Greenwich Village — but only if you swing by tomorrow.
Though the news will help fans jump the queue, those looking for impromptu tattoos may need to do a little planning: appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. Considering how popular the artist and his single-needle, dainty works are, only the early birds will get the ink. And if you’re really lucky? Maybe you’ll even be asked to tattoo JonBoy right back — just like Kylie.
