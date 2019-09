You Won't Believe Who Designed Hailey Baldwin's Latest Tattoo

As a permanent homage to their BFF-hood, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner already have matching tattoos . (And FWIW, Hailey got another matching tattoo with a different best friend just last month.) But this week, Hailey enlisted the design skills of her OG bestie, Kendall, for help with her latest ink.Tattoo artist Jon Boy uploaded a picture of the design yesterday, which shows the letters P and R on one outer index finger and A and Y along the other. "P R A Y on @haileybaldwin created by @kendalljenner tattooed by #jonboytattoo ," he captioned the photo. The result is delicate, simple, and yet quietly clever. (One can only see the letters join together to spell PRAY if the palms are clasped in a prayer position.) It also left us thinking: If this whole supermodel thing doesn't work out for Kendall, she could totally have a future in the ink business. For the record, Kendall didn't go under the needle this time around. We'll P R A Y for more chic tattoos from her soon.