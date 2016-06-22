You Won't Believe Who Designed Hailey Baldwin's Latest Tattoo

As a permanent homage to their BFF-hood, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner already have matching tattoos. (And FWIW, Hailey got another matching tattoo with a different best friend just last month.) But this week, Hailey enlisted the design skills of her OG bestie, Kendall, for help with her latest ink.
Tattoo artist Jon Boy uploaded a picture of the design yesterday, which shows the letters P and R on one outer index finger and A and Y along the other. "P R A Y on @haileybaldwin created by @kendalljenner tattooed by #jonboytattoo," he captioned the photo. The result is delicate, simple, and yet quietly clever. (One can only see the letters join together to spell PRAY if the palms are clasped in a prayer position.) It also left us thinking: If this whole supermodel thing doesn't work out for Kendall, she could totally have a future in the ink business. For the record, Kendall didn't go under the needle this time around. We'll P R A Y for more chic tattoos from her soon.
Advertisement